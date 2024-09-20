Sachin Tendulkar Praises Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's Heroics

Photograph: Kind Courtesy TNCA/X

Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for their stunning counter-attacking partnership during the first Test against Bangladesh. The duo's rearguard effort helped India recover from a precarious position and finish the day on a high note.

Tendulkar took to X to express his admiration for the all-rounders, saying, "From despair to domination! @ashwinravi99 and @imjadeja's knocks have turned the tide for India once again. This all-round brilliance is invaluable. Super partnership boys. #INDvBAN."

Karthik Lauds Ashwin's Century

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik joined the chorus of praise for Ashwin, who scored a brilliant century in the first innings. Karthik called Ashwin one of the greatest all-rounders from India, expressing his happiness for the player's achievement.

"Stand up and applaud for one of the greatest all-rounders from our soil. Well done @ashwinravi99. Couldn't be happier for you, bringing up his century in his home ground yet again," Karthik wrote on X.

Kumble and Vaughan Also Impressed

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble and former England cricketer Michael Vaughan also lauded Ashwin and Jadeja's partnership. Kumble highlighted the duo's determination and partnership, while Vaughan praised their batting skills.

Kumble tweeted, "@ashwinravi99's century paired with @imjadeja's inning turned the tide for India. Their determination and partnership were vital after that shaky start."

Vaughan wrote, "Serious cricketers .. @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja.. How often at home in India do they produce magic with the Bat .. !! They will no doubt follow with the Ball as well."