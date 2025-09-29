Seen Varun Chakravarthy's Asia 'Cup' Celebration?

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy found a cheeky way to inject humour into the situation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Chakravarthy/X

India won Asia Cup 2025 final with a thrilling five wicket win over Pakistan, but the post-match scene quickly turned bizarre.

With the trophy mysteriously missing, Varun Chakravarthy turned frustration into comedy, showing that even chaos can't dull a champion's spirit.

The morning after the final, he took to X to share a playful photo of himself reclining in bed with a tea cup on his bedside table, standing in for the missing trophy.

In another image, the Indian team is seen pretending to lift an imaginary trophy at the empty podium once the dignitaries had left.

Chakravarthy's caption summed it up perfectly, ' Akkha duniya ek taraf, aur mere India ek taraf. Jai Hind.

In 2025, after India's Champions Trophy win, he had shared a photo sipping coffee next to the trophy, joking about the long road to victory proving once again that even in tense moments, a little humour goes a long way.