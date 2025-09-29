How Hari Mohan Helped Script India's Asia Cup Win

IMAGE: BCCI Data Analyst Hari Prasad Mohan, left, is among the many whose quiet contributions in the background often lay the foundations for Team India's success. Photograph: Screengrab/BCCI

India's bowlers and a data analyst working quietly behind the scenes combined to deliver a five wicket victory over Pakistan in a gripping Asia Cup final at the Dubai international stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

India beat Pakistan in a thrilling contest to win their ninth Asia Cup title as spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy credited Team Analyst Hari Prasad Mohan for their success.

Chasing 147, India lost three early wickets before Tilak Varma anchored the innings with an unbeaten 69 from 53 balls to seal victory with two balls to spare.

This after Pakistan batters collapsed from 113 for 2 to 146 all out as Kuldeep Yadav was in the thick of things. He was smashed for 29 runs for no wickets in his first three overs before rocking the opposition.

In his final over he took three wickets and conceded just one run to break the backbone of the Pakistan middle and lower middle order.

Varun Chakravarthy got things rolling for India with a breakthrough in the 10th over, taking out half-centurion and dangerman Sahibzada Farhan. The mystery spinner finished with figures of 2 for 30.

Speaking to the host broadcasters after the match, both Kuldeep and Chakravarthy credited BCCI Data Analyst Hari Prasad Mohan for their success in the final.

'Before the game, he (Hari) just sent the screenshot of the lengths where you are going to bowl to the batters,' Kuldeep revealed.

'I would like to mention Hari. He is a guy who has done a lot of work behind the scenes. And due credit to him also,' Chakravarthy added.