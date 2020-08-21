News
'Dhoni is very humble'

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: August 21, 2020 11:09 IST
We asked you Dear Readers for your memories, pictures and videos of meeting Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Bhavana Madhukar:

I run ProZeal (Sports Infra) in Bangalore. Our company has done the National Cricket Academy indoor cricket pitches. I met Mr Dhoni and he gave us tips on indoor cricket pitches.

He is a very knowledgeable player who explained in depth pitch behaviour and the material to be used.

He is a great person who is very humble.

My son Aarush Madhukar met Dhoni once. He is so simple, he gave us time to speak and listened to Aarush's experience in cricket and enquired about his studies.

 

Raju Satyadev:

My son Satyadev and niece Sanjana (circled) with Dhoni in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, in 2013.

Rediff Cricket
