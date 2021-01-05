Farmer Dhoni gets into action!

January 05, 2021 07:47 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who owns a 43 acre farmhouse located at Ring road in Sembo village, Ranchi, has been growing cabbage, tomatoes, strawberries, peas and more on almost a 10 acre land at his farmhouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a busy man post retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni took up organic farming last July during the lockdown and his efforts have borne fruit (no pun intended). He is all set to export the veggies grown in his field.

According to reports, the former India captain, who owns a 43 acre farmhouse located at Ring road in Sembo village, Ranchi, has been growing cabbage, tomatoes, strawberries, peas and more on almost a 10 acre land at his farmhouse.

The reports add that Farm Fresh has been finalised to sell the vegetables in the UAE.

IMAGE: Dhoni's vegetables are being sold in Ranchi at kiosks. Photograph: MS Dhoni/Twitter

The consignment of Dhoni's farm-grown organic food is said to be in the final stages and is ready for the Dubai market with Jharkhand's agriculture department taking responsibility to ship the vegetables to the UAE.

According to reports, the MSD vegetables are already being sold in Ranchi at kiosks.

Last month, Dhoni started poultry farming in Ranchi and ordered 2,000 Kadaknath chicks from the Kadaknath Murga Research Centre in Jhabua.

Mihir Diwakar, Dhoni's manager and childhood friend, had stated last year that the cricketer was gearing up to launch a brand of environment-friendly fertilisers under the name Neo Global and would be tested at the cricketer's farm.