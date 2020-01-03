SEE: The inspirational video which warmed Tendulkar's heart

January 03, 2020 16:36 IST

'Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too.'

VIDEO: ANI



The video of Madda Ram Kawas, a differently-abled class seventh student who hails from a village in remote Naxal-affected Dantewad, playing cricket with his friends caught the attention of Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar.

"Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too," Tendulkar posted on Twitter on Friday.

Kawasi, who is disabled by both of his legs and usually moves on a wheel-chair tricycle, said he completes a run while playing cricket 'by crawling'.



Expressing his gratitude towards Tendulkar for sharing his video on Twitter, Kawasi said: "I am thankful to him that he shared my video."



"I have been playing cricket for two years and I take run by crawling," he said.



Kawasi's dedication to cricket despite his physical limitations is quite inspirational.



"I have a grandmother, mother, father and a sister. My father is a farmer," he said.