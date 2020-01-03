News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji: Shubman argues with umpire, match halted for 10 mins

Ranji: Shubman argues with umpire, match halted for 10 mins

January 03, 2020 15:36 IST

Rising star of Indian cricket Shubman Gill was embroiled in a controversy when he got his dismissal overturned after arguing with the on-field umpire during Punjab's Ranji Trophy encounter against Delhi on Friday, leading to stoppage of play for around 10 minutes.

Shubman Gill. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images

The current white-ball captain of the India A team refused to leave the crease after he was adjudged caught-behind by slow medium bowler Subodh Bhati. An argument with the umpire followed and the batsman was reinstated after a discussion between the on-field officials.

 

Gill was batting on 10 then. He didn't last long as he edged one off Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat for 23 off 41 balls with the team's score on 60.

"The straight umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The straight umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision," Delhi team manager Vivek Khurana told PTI.

Asked if there was any plan for a walk-out by the visiting side, Khurana absolutely denied any such move.

"Our skipper (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual," Khurana added.

DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara said: "The match was halted for seven to eight minutes. There was nothing untoward. Our boys felt that Gill was out and that's why they asked the umpires why the decision was reversed."

 

© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'The Nicest World Champion Ever'

'The Nicest World Champion Ever'

Commonwealth Shooting by India could be 'gamechanger'

Commonwealth Shooting by India could be 'gamechanger'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use