PIX: Check out Kohli's new look for 2020

January 02, 2020 19:18 IST

India captain Virat Kohli checked into the New Year with a new hair cut.



"Thanks for a top cut bro," Kohli posted on his Instagram Stories on Thursday after getting a hair cut from celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

After a few days break, Kohli and his Indian team will reach in Guwahati on Friday to prepare for their upcoming three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka.





The Indian team will have an optional practice session at the Barsapara stadium on Friday.



The opening match will be played in Guwahati on Sunday, with the next two matches to be played in Indore (January 7) and Pune (January 10).



Kohli had a successful 2019 as he finished ranked No.1 in both ICC Test and ODI rankings for batsmen.





The India captain once again finished with the most international runs scored in a calendar year -- for the fourth year in a row.



He scored an impressive 2,455 runs across formats in 2019 -- including 1,377 runs in 26 ODIs, 612 runs in eight Tests and 466 in 10 T20Is. He hit seven centuries in the year (five in ODIs and two in Tests), including a career-best Test score of 254 not out against South Africa in Pune in October.