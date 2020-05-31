Sakshi Dhoni reveals post-lockdown plans with husband Mahi

Source:

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni has revealed that husband Mahi is addicted to a popular mobile gaming app. Photograph: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Sunday revealed her post-lockdown plans with her better half, saying that if cricket does not resume, they will go to Uttarakhand.

Sakshi took part in an Instagram live session on the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) official handle.

"Post-lockdown, if there is cricket, then cricket. If there is no cricket post lockdown, then Mahi and I have planned to hit the hills. We will go to Uttrakhand. Mahi loves snow," Sakshi said during the live session.

Sakshi further said that the coronavirus-imposed lockdown has not changed much of their routine and her daughter, Ziva, has kept them occupied.

"We have always lived like this in Ranchi. Maximum, Mahi used to go to the stadium to practice and I used to go to the gym, and Ziva used to go to school. That's it. Also, Mahi's friends used to come at home. We are fine and Ziva and our dogs have kept us occupied," she said.

She also revealed that the former India skipper is addicted to the uber-popular game 'PUBG' and now he even talks about it during his sleep.

"He has got a thinking brain, it does not rest. When he plays video games, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. Nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed. Mahi is sleep talking about PUBG these days," Sakshi said during the interaction.

She also spoke of how his bikes keep the former India captain busy.

"Mahi has 9 bikes. He opened them up, he bought parts and assembled them. He was assembling a bike and fully assembled it and he forgot to put one part and the next day he had to open the bike and he had do it all over again," she added.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Dhoni was to return to action during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the former captain has not played competitive cricket since the last year's Cricket World Cup. However, the league has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also, earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.