Hardik-Natasa to become parents

By Rediff Sports
May 31, 2020 20:11 IST
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his fiancée Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic are all set to become first-time parents.

The arrival of the stork was announced by Hardik on his Instagram page alongside a picture of the couple.

 

“Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” Hardik wrote.

The couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 in Dubai.

The 27-year-old Stankovic is a former reality show 'Big Boss' contestant and featured in a popular rapper Badshah's music video Bandook, apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

 

Rediff Sports
