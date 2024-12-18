News
Ashwin's Retirement Sends SM Into Spin

Ashwin's Retirement Sends SM Into Spin

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 18, 2024 12:09 IST
Virat Kohli hugs Ravichandran Ashwin in the dressing room at The Gabba in Brisbane during the tea break on Day 5 of the 3rd Test

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hugs Ravichandran Ashwin in the dressing room at The Gabba in Brisbane during the tea break on Day 5 of the 3rd Test. Photograph: Screengrab/X
 

Spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after play on Day 5 of the 3rd Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

During the tea break on Day 5, the broadcast channel beamed pictures of Virat Kohli and Ashwin in deep discussion.

At one moment during their chat Kohli was seen hugging Ashwin, giving a picture of certainty to what had been mere speculation earlier.

Earlier, before the start of play on Wednesday, a journalist from a national daily put out a tweet stating that a very big announcement was due and 'someone could be finally pulling down the curtains on a glorious career today.'

During the tea break chat on Star Sports, the trio of Sunil Gavaskar, Mark Nicholas and Matthew Hayden were seen speaking reams of praise of Ashwin and his skill while adding that what they were saying was mere speculation.

Earlier, in June, Ashwin had released his biography: I Have the Streets: A Kutty Cricket Story.

Here's how fans reacted on social media... 

REDIFF CRICKET
