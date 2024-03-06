Ashwin's Top 5 Performances in Tests

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is India's second most successful bowler with 507 wickets from 99 Tests. Photographs: BCCI

Playing against the backdrop of the picturesque Dhauladhar ranges, Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to conquer a new peak when India take on England in the fifth and final Test, starting in Dharamsala from Thursday.



Ashwin will become only the 14th Indian player and 77th overall in world cricket to complete the milestone of 100 Test matches.

The 37 year old, who made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2011, is India's second most successful bowler with 507 wickets from 99 Tests.



Ashwin, who has taken 35 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls, has been India's biggest match-winner in the last decade in Test matches played at home.

He has also five Test centuries for a tally of 3,309 runs, making him part of an elite list of all-rounders with 3,000-plus runs and 300-plus wickets in Test cricket.



Ashwin has several records to his name including the fastest Indian to 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500 Test wickets.



A look at Ashwin's top 5 performances in Test cricket



Birmingham Test 2018

Ashwin has an amazing record at home but has struggled to make the same impact overseas.



He has picked up 354 of his 507 wickets in 59 Tests at home while outside the country he has claimed 153 wickets in 40 matches. And it is no surprise that he has picked his seven-wicket match haul in Birmingham in 2018 as one of his top spells in Test cricket.



Ashwin picked up seven wickets in that Test, including Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in the first innings, which was instrumental in keeping England down to 287 in their first innings.



In the second innings, he ran through the England top order dismissing Cook, Keaton Jennings and Captain Joe Root before Ishant Sharma claimed 5/51 to bowl out the hosts for 180. But the batters let down India as they failed to chase down 194 and were bowled out for 162.



'It is Test wins that always stand tall. After having given it a thought, one of the finest spells that I have bowled has to be Birmingham, 2018. I bowled in both the innings, I bowled on the morning of day three and got three wickets.



'I got seven in the game and thought I had almost bowled India bowled to victory but didn't happen.'



Chennai Test 2013

Ashwin copped a lot of flak after struggling in the home series against England in 2013, in which he managed just 14 wickets in four Tests as India suffered a shock 2-1 series defeat.



But he bounced back in style in the next series against Australia, sending the Aussies collapsing to defeat with 12 wickets in the Chennai Test, including five-wicket hauls in both innings.



It proved to be a major change of guard moment in Indian cricket as Ashwin took over the mantle as the lead spinner, leaving senior team-mate Harbhajan Singh in the shade as the latter managed just three wickets in the match.



There was no looking back for Ashwin from that point onwards as he ended up with a haul of 29 wickets in the four Test series, powering India to a 4-0 series whitewash.



Bengaluru Test 2017

Ashwin rates his performance in the Bengaluru Test against Australia in 2017 as one of his top performances with the ball. Surprisingly, he is more pleased with his effort of 2/84 in 49 overs in the first innings than the 6/41 in 12.4 overs in the second essay.



The pitch offered a lot of turn and bounce with Nathan Lyon taking 8/50 on the opening day to bowl out India for 189. In reply, Ashwin shouldered the responsibility with the ball without much luck.



The Australian left-handers came out with a plan to neutralise Ashwin, just blocking against him which worked to perfection, but Ravindra Jadeja chipped away at the wickets from the other end.



Jadeja took 6/63 to limit Australia's lead to 87 runs before India responded with 287 in their second innings.



Chasing 188 for victory, Ashwin came into his own in the second innings. He took a six wicket haul to demolish the Aussies for 112 on a pitch offering a lot of uneven bounce.



That was Ashwin's 25th five-wicket haul in 47 Tests -- the fastest bowler to get to the landmark, beating the previous record held by Richard Hadlee, who took 25 five-wicket hauls from 62 Tests.



Nagpur Test 2015

Ashwin made most of some spin-friendly conditions to send South Africa crashing to defeat.



He took 12 wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in both innings, to bowl India to a 124-run victory in a low-scoring contest.



After India scored 215 in their first innings, South Africa were bowled out for 79 in 33.1 overs with Ashwin taking 5/32 in 16.1 overs. India also struggled in their second innings as they managed just 173.



South Africa, set a near-impossible target of 310 on a turning track, were sent packing for 185 with Ashwin claiming 7/66.



India went in three spinners and a lone pacer as the Test ended inside three days. The defeat ended South Africa's nine-year unbeaten streak in 15 away series.



Dominica Test 2023

Ashwin's best match performance away from home came against the West Indies last year when he claimed 12 wickets in the Dominica Test in July 2023.



The inexperienced West Indies batting line-up caved in against Ashwin's brilliance as they folded for 150 in their first innings with Ashwin taking 5/60.



India responded with a huge 421/5 declared before West Indies collapsed again in the second innings. Ashwin was again the wrecker-in-chief with the ball with figures of 7/71 as India romped to a huge victory by an innings and 141 runs inside three days.