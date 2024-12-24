News
Home  » Cricket » Let's not worry: Rohit dodges batting questions

Let's not worry: Rohit dodges batting questions

December 24, 2024 11:07 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma said, he would do whatever is best for the team. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday dismissed fears about the knee injury he suffered during practice, saying it was fine, while keeping the suspense over his batting position.

Rohit had got hit on the left knee during the training session at the MCG on Sunday and there was speculation about the seriousness of the injury.

"My knee is fine," said Rohit during a media interaction ahead of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test here from December 26.

 

Rohit missed the opening Test Down Under to be with his family for the birth of his second child. He was expected to reclaim the opener's spot but KL Rahul's impressive 77 in India's win at Perth prompted a rejig of the batting order with the skipper moving down to No.6.

The change though has not been fruitful for Rohit as he has managed 10, 3 and 6 runs in the last three innings, while Rahul has encashed on the opportunity by notching up a fine 84 in the first innings at Brisbane in the third Test.

The skipper said, he would do whatever is best for the team.

"Let's not worry about that. I think 'who bats where?' is something that we need to figure out within ourselves. It's not a thing I should be discussing in every press conference."

"Whatever it takes for our team to look good or gives us the best chance to succeed, we'll try and do that."

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

