India Ramp Up 4th Test Prep

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was seen practicing in the nets, focusing on his batting. Photographs: ICC/X

The Indian team has ramped up preparations for the Boxing Day Test by practicing on a fresh wicket on Tuesday at the MCG, a stark contrast to the slow, low, pitches of previous sessions.

This shift reflects the anticipated bounce at the MCG.

Meanwhile, Captain Rohit Sharma dismissed concerns over Rishabh Pant's subdued form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Acknowledging Pant's past success in Australia and his consistent hard work in the nets, Rohit expressed unwavering confidence in the wicket-keeper-batter's ability to deliver.

Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed impressive dedication, extending his practice to specifically address his weakness against left-armer Mitchell Starc. He faced exclusively left-arm throwdowns in an extra session, highlighting his proactive approach to improvement.

Virat Kohli, sporting a new hairstyle, looked sharp in the nets.

Ravindra Jadeja was also spotted sharpening his skills.