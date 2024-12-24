News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Rohit opens up on Bumrah's unique match approach

Rohit opens up on Bumrah's unique match approach

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 24, 2024 15:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The easiest way of handling Bumrah is to not say anything'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah needs to be left alone as he is always sure about what he is doing. Photograph: ICC/X

Rohit Sharma, known for his supportive leadership, recognises the unique needs of each player. While he actively mentors younger players, he trusts Bumrah's self-reliance and allows him the freedom to operate independently.

While his juniors still need a bit of hand-holding, the team's numero uno match-winner and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah needs to be left alone as he is always sure about what he is doing.

 

"The easiest way of handling Bumrah is to not say anything. He knows what he is doing and how he operates. He doesn't try to complicate things and keeps it nice and simple and believes in his skillset...," Rohit explained.

"Whether he gets wickets or not, he is very clear in his mind. Conversations I have had with him during games has made me realise the guy knows what he is doing so there is nothing much I can add there," Rohit said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Related News: #BGT, #IndvsAus, #bumrah
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit trusts trio to deliver in Boxing Day Test
Rohit trusts trio to deliver in Boxing Day Test
Aussies announce Boxing Day XI
Aussies announce Boxing Day XI
Let's not worry: Rohit dodges batting questions
Let's not worry: Rohit dodges batting questions
A friend's blessings help Kambli through tough times
A friend's blessings help Kambli through tough times
6 Reasons To Have Beetroot-Amla Juice Every Morning
6 Reasons To Have Beetroot-Amla Juice Every Morning
Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh
Yogi Goes All Out For Flawless Mahakumbh
Cong moves SC against amendments to election rules
Cong moves SC against amendments to election rules

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
New! Have Your Say On The Stumps Show
New! Have Your Say On The Stumps Show
Why Wasn't Arshdeep Picked For Australia?
Why Wasn't Arshdeep Picked For Australia?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances