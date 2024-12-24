Rohit opens up on Bumrah's unique match approach

'The easiest way of handling Bumrah is to not say anything'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah needs to be left alone as he is always sure about what he is doing. Photograph: ICC/X

Rohit Sharma, known for his supportive leadership, recognises the unique needs of each player. While he actively mentors younger players, he trusts Bumrah's self-reliance and allows him the freedom to operate independently.

While his juniors still need a bit of hand-holding, the team's numero uno match-winner and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah needs to be left alone as he is always sure about what he is doing.

"The easiest way of handling Bumrah is to not say anything. He knows what he is doing and how he operates. He doesn't try to complicate things and keeps it nice and simple and believes in his skillset...," Rohit explained.

"Whether he gets wickets or not, he is very clear in his mind. Conversations I have had with him during games has made me realise the guy knows what he is doing so there is nothing much I can add there," Rohit said.