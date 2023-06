Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Sakshi Singh/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva enjoyed playing with their dogs at their farm house in Ranchi.



Dhoni, who recently underwent surgery for a knee injury, is enjoying a deserved break after leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni posted a video of her husband and daughter playing with their pets on the picturesque green lawns of their swanky farm house spread over seven acres.