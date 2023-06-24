News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Pujara Did After Being Dropped

What Pujara Did After Being Dropped

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 24, 2023 19:14 IST
Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram
 

A day after being dropped from the Indian team, Cheteshwar Pujara was back in the nets.

Being overlooked for the two Test series in the West Indies was a big blow for the dependanble batter, but there was no stopping Pujara from getting back on to the field.

Pujara, who will play for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, worked on his batting at his academy in Rajkot.

Father Arvind Pujara believes it is not the end of the road for his son, who he asserts is 'mentally very strong' and will bounce back from this setback.

'From what I have seen, he is batting at his best. In fact he was working hard in the nets the same day post the WI team announcement. He has started preparing for the Duleep Trophy and will continue playing on the county circuit,' Arvind told The Indian Express.

'As a father and coach, there is no reason for me to believe why he can't come back.'

 

