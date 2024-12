It was an emotional time in the Indian dressing room after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

Ashwin addressed his team-mates telling them: 'Everybody's time comes, today is my time.'

'A Legend Bids Adieu to International Cricket. Hear what R Ashwin's parting words were to the Indian dressing room,' BCCI captioned the video on its X handle.