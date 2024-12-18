News
Ashwin Drops New Video Post Retirement

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 18, 2024 17:53 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin retires as India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, only behind Anil Kumble. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket on Wednesday, dropped a video encapsulating some of his magical moments on the field.

'The love we give away is the only love we keep,' Ashwin captioned a video posted on his X feed.

The video, incorporated a part of Ashwin's statement at the post-match press conference where he also thanked Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for taking catches off his bowling.

'I have created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates, even though I have lost some of them (from the India side) over the last few years,' Ashwin said of his contemporaries at the press meet.

 

SEE: 'The love we give away is the only love we keep'. Video: Kind courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin/X

'We're the last bunch of OGs, if we can say that, left out in the dressing room, and I will be marking this as my date of having played at this level.'

Ashwin retires from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

Ashwin, who will return home on Thursday, also evolved into a decent Test all-rounder, hitting six hundreds in the format.

REDIFF CRICKET
