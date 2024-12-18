Ashwin Drops New Video Post Retirement

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin retires as India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, only behind Anil Kumble. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket on Wednesday, dropped a video encapsulating some of his magical moments on the field.

'The love we give away is the only love we keep,' Ashwin captioned a video posted on his X feed.

The video, incorporated a part of Ashwin's statement at the post-match press conference where he also thanked Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for taking catches off his bowling.

'I have created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates, even though I have lost some of them (from the India side) over the last few years,' Ashwin said of his contemporaries at the press meet.