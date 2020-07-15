News
SEE: What are Ishant, Umesh up to?

By Rediff Cricket
July 15, 2020 16:16 IST
IMAGE: Umesh Yadav, right, with India team-mate Ishant Sharma on Wednesday, July 15. Photograph: Umesh Yadav/Instagram
 

Fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav are training together these days.

Umesh posted a picture of the duo on Wednesday as they went through their paces in New Delhi.

'With the big fella @ishant.sharma29,' Umesh captioned his Instapic.

Ishant began outdoor training sessions last month. Cheteshwar Pujara has also started batting in the nets in Rajkot with his Saurashtra team-mates.

Suresh Raina is training in Ghaziabad with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for company.

Ishant has been working hard on his fitness with some gruelling outdoor training -- running with weights attached to his body.

'Don't let the #MondayBlues take over your #MondayMotivation,' Ishant -- who ESPN declared the most improved bowler in world cricket (external link) -- said in an Instavideo posted on Tuesday.

 

 

India's next assignment -- pandemic willing -- is likely to be the tour of Australia where Virat Kohli and his boys are billed to play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

Ishant will be hoping to complete the landmark of 100 Tests and 300 wickets on the Aussie tour. Currently, Ishant has 297 wickets in 97 Tests.

In February, he had a 5 wicket haul in the first Test against New Zealand before an ankle injury ruled him out of action for the rest of the tour.

