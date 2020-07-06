News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Pujara hits the right notes in nets

SEE: Pujara hits the right notes in nets

By Rediff Cricket
July 06, 2020 09:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cheteshwar Pujara got some net practice on Saturday

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara seems in fine nick. Photograph, Video: Kind courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara/Twitter
 

With cricket action set to resume in England on Saturday, July 11, guess who else is getting into the groove?

Cheteshwar Pujara, that's who!

India's Test No 3 hit the nets in earnest on Saturday to get ready for whatever cricket comes his way in the months ahead.

'Getting back into the groove!#saturdaysession #musictomyears,' Pujara captions a video of him practising his strokes in the net.

In the video, Pujara is seen playing the forward defence, the pull shot and cover drive.

 

 

 

Pujara returned to net practice last month with some of his Saurashtra teammates in Rajkot.

He was the star performer in India's first-ever series win in Australia in 2018-2019, and we can't wait for an encore when India tours Australia this winter -- that is, if the pandemic retreats and the tour goes on as planned.

