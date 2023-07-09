Ganguly wants an India-Pakistan WC semi-final

IMAGE: 'Pakistan better qualify so we will have the India-Pakistan semi-final at Eden Gardens'. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has picked the teams he expects to make the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Ganguly, who turned 51 on Saturday, named five teams that could be in contention for a semi-final spot at the World Cup in India later this year.

"It’s very hard to say [teams that could make the semi-final]," Ganguly said in an interview on RevSportz.

"Australia, England, India. You can never underestimate New Zealand in these big matches. I will pick five, and include Pakistan also."

"Pakistan better qualify so that we will have the India-Pakistan semi-final at the Eden Gardens."

Eden Gardens is set to host the second semi-final of the World Cup on November 16 with Mumbai hosting the other. India play Pakistan on October 15 in the league stage, but the former skipper hoped that the teams would meet again in the semi-final.

Asked about India's struggles in knockout matches in recent times, including the loss in the ICC World Test Championship final to Australia, Ganguly was hopeful that they would overturn the record.

"We don’t perform well sometimes, in crucial phases," Ganguly said.

"I don’t feel it is mental pressure, but all about execution. They are mentally strong people. Hopefully, they will cross the line soon.

"At least we qualified to the finals of the WTC, which is also an achievement. And yes, we have a chance. We have got good players, plenty of them. Hopefully, we will do it this time."