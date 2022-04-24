IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar cuts a birthday cake in this picture tweeted by Waqar Younis. Sachin turns 49 today, April 24. Photograph: Kind courtesy Waqar Younis/Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday and wishes poured in from all quarters for the batting legend.

The Board of Control for Cricket extended birthday wishes to the Master Blaster, tweeting: 'Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday.'

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Amit tweeted: 'To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday @sachin_rt! Wishing you the best.'

Tendulkar's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, where he is now mentor, tweeted, 'The pride of a nation & an emotion to billions. Paltan, replies mdhye Sachiiiin Sachiiiin houu dyaa (let there be cheers of Sachiiin Sachiin in the replies to the tweet)! Happy birthday, @sachin_rt.'

Former cricketer Mohammed Kaif tweeted: 'How about declaring April 24 as National Cricket Day. I have never seen anybody so madly in love with the game like Sachin Paaji. Happy Birthday to the man who played a big role in India's amar prem with cricket. @sachin_rt.'

'There are greats, there are legends and then there is @sachin_rt Wishing you a very happy birthday,' tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis extended warm greetings to the batting maestro: 'A genius of my era @sachin_rt One of a kind #Legend Many happy returns of the day #LittleMaster. Have a Wonderful day. Just keep smiling like this... #HappyBirthdaySachin.'

IMAGE: Mumbai boys Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/Twitter

'Many happy returns of the day champ. The legacy you have left behind is getting bigger and intimidating to say the least. Have an absolute blast and make sure the next single is not a cheeky one. God bless. @sachin_rt,' tweeted commentator and former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri.

'Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt paaji. Have a great year', tweeted Cheteshwar Pujara who is currently plying his trade for Sussex in county cricket.

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals posted: 'Every year we try to find the words befitting @sachin_rt's contributions to the game we love, and every year we fail. Happy Birthday to the man who symbolises cricket for a billion Indians and many more around the globe.'

'A true legend & an even better human being. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt God bless', tweeted former opener and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle tweeted: 'A master of the game. A servant of the game. There is a story in both lines. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt...'

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and hockey player Rani Rampal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rani Rampal/Twitter

Ajinkya Rahane posted: 'Happy Birthday @sachin_rt! May you always be blessed with great health and happiness.'

Pacer Ishant Sharma tweeted: 'Happy birthday paaji!! Wishing you lots of happiness and good health. May you have the best day!! @sachin_rt.'

'Wishing you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt sir. Have a great year ahead with lots of happiness, tweeted hockey player Rani Rampal.

'Happy birthday @sachin_rt paaji', tweeted Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan. 'Always grateful for your words of advice and guidance'.