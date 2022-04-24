News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli Getting Batting Tips From Lara?

Kohli Getting Batting Tips From Lara?

By Rediff Cricket
April 24, 2022 13:32 IST
After the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Sunrisers Hyderabad game at the Brabourne stadium ended on Saturday, April 23, 2022, night, Virat Kohli was spotted speaking to Brian Lara, the SRH batting coach.

Virat has had a rotten run in IPL 2022 -- with first ball ducks in consecutive games -- so any insights from Lara -- the batter with the highest and third highest Test scores as well as the highest first class score -- would be invaluable for a cricketer whose class is never in doubt.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the batting legends deep in conversation:

 

All Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
