SEE: The special story behind Rinku's new tattoo. VIDEO: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Tattoos are a way to express oneself and Rinku Singh is one expressive with the bat and without it.

On Saturday, In a video posted by BCCI on X, India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh revealed the special story behind his new 'God's Plan' tattoo.

'I keep saying 'God's Plan.' I designed my tattoo based on that. It's been a few weeks since I got it,' he said before explaining what the tattoo symbolises.

Rinku has been added to India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

The three-match T20I series will start from Sunday, with the first T20I in Gwalior. The next two T20Is will take place on October 9 and 12 in Delhi and Hyderabad.