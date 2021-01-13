News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: That sweet sound of bat on ball at India nets

SEE: That sweet sound of bat on ball at India nets

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: January 13, 2021 20:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India players bat in the nets

Ajinkya Rahane-led India are gearing up for the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in right earnest as they took hit the nets on Wednesday.

The batsmen looked in great touch during the practice with the sweet sound of bat meeting ball indicating that Rahane’s men mean business come the series decider on Friday.

 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a short footage of the players batting in the nets and on display was a square cut, front foot defence, on-drive, a whack down the pitch, it was all that and more.

"In all readiness for the Gabba Test," BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun was seen in deep conversation with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur.

Ravindra Jadeja and last match hero Hanuma Vihari have been ruled out of the fourth Test, while Ravichandran Ashwin (sore back) and Rishabh Pant (elbow injury) will hope to get back to fitness after suffering injuries in the Sydney Test.

With the series level at 1-1, Rahane will hope that Jasprit Bumrah will be set to go full throttle on the most pace generating track in Australia.

Team India in the nets

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Should India include Kuldeep, Agarwal for Gabba Test?
Should India include Kuldeep, Agarwal for Gabba Test?
SEE: Chahal and Dhanashree's loved-up honeymoon pics
SEE: Chahal and Dhanashree's loved-up honeymoon pics
IPL to be blamed for India's injury woes in Australia?
IPL to be blamed for India's injury woes in Australia?
Thailand Open: Saina, Srikanth advance
Thailand Open: Saina, Srikanth advance
Resentment in Karnataka BJP after cabinet expansion
Resentment in Karnataka BJP after cabinet expansion
Andhra temple attacks by treasure hunters, drunks: DGP
Andhra temple attacks by treasure hunters, drunks: DGP
CCS approves procurement of 83 Tejas jets for IAF
CCS approves procurement of 83 Tejas jets for IAF

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PIX: Team India hit the nets in Brisbane

PIX: Team India hit the nets in Brisbane

'King Vihari' takes down Supriyo in style!

'King Vihari' takes down Supriyo in style!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use