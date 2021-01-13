News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'King Vihari' takes down Supriyo in style!

'King Vihari' takes down Supriyo in style!

By Rediff Cricket
January 13, 2021 17:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hanuma Vihari

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari battled pain and a hostile Australian attack while scoring 23 not out off 161 balls on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 11, 2021. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
 

Hanuma Vihari responded to Babul Supriyo's outrageous tweet in trademark style, after the singer-turned-BJP MP criticised the Hyderabadi's defiant approach with the bat which helped his team clinch a remarkable draw against Australia in the third Test in Sydney.

'Playing 109 balls to score 7! That is atrocious to say the least Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket', the MP from Asansol tweeted on the final day of an incredible Test.

An ill-informed and offensive tweet considering that Vihari had withstood the barrage from the Australian pace attack all the while battling a hamstring injury on a tough final day pitch.

In his under-stated style, Vihari simply corrected the spelling of his name in Supriyo's tweet, which also ensured that the BJP politician never forgets his name again in the future.

'Hanuma Vihari', he replied.

Fans hailed Vihari's reponse.

'King Hanuma', declared Circuit Expert.

'Tweet of 2021', tweeted Johns.

'Thanks for all the love and concern over the past few days, will come back stronger!' Vihari had tweeted earlier on Wednesday after getting loads of messages for his grit at the SCG when he and Ravichandran Ashwin batted two sessions to give what cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan hailed as the greatest fightback in Indian cricket history.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Vihari batted for three hours with Grade 2 tear at SCG
Vihari batted for three hours with Grade 2 tear at SCG
'Result could have been different if I wasn't injured'
'Result could have been different if I wasn't injured'
Check out Ashwin's befitting reply to Paine's sledging
Check out Ashwin's befitting reply to Paine's sledging
Infosys Q3 net profit up 16.6% to Rs 5,197 crore
Infosys Q3 net profit up 16.6% to Rs 5,197 crore
Wipro Q3 net up 20.8% to Rs 2,968 crore
Wipro Q3 net up 20.8% to Rs 2,968 crore
Dom's Take: Fly, Robin, Fly!
Dom's Take: Fly, Robin, Fly!
After gyrating over 721 points, Sensex ends in red
After gyrating over 721 points, Sensex ends in red

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Should India include Kuldeep, Agarwal for Gabba Test?

Should India include Kuldeep, Agarwal for Gabba Test?

PIX: Team India hit the nets in Brisbane

PIX: Team India hit the nets in Brisbane

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use