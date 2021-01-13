News
Team India hit the nets in Brisbane

Team India hit the nets in Brisbane

By Rediff Cricket
January 13, 2021 14:55 IST
IMAGE: Head Coach Ravi Shastri gives a pep talk to the Indian team during the nets session at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Photographs: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Twitter
 

The Indian team hit the nets as they geared up for the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia, starting in Brisbane on Friday.

Head Coach Ravi Shastri addressed the Indian team in the huddle, who must be high on confidence after their splendid showing in the third Test in Sydney, when they clinched a remarkable draw courtesy of a splendid batting performance on the fifth and final day.

With just three days gap between the two Tests, the fast bowlers were given a rest from training.

'After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND,' tweeted BCCI on Wednesday.

Bowling Coach Bharat Arun was seen discussing tactics with Jasprit Bumrah who is likely to miss the Brisbane Test, and Shardul Thakur who could come into the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying himself during the training session as he mingled with his team-mates.

India have injury worries going into the final Test. Hanuma Vihari is a big doubt because of a hamstring injury while Ravichandran Ashwin (sore back) and Rishabh Pant (elbow injury) will hope to get back to fitness after suffering injuries in the Sydney Test.

Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the last Test after dislocating his left thumb during the third Test in Sydney.

Despite the injury woes, India will take a lot of confidence from their showing in the series as they bounced back in grand style after their batting debacle in the series opener in Adelaide, with a victory in the second Test in Melbourne and a morale-boosting draw in Sydney to keep the series level at 1-1.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

