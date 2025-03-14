Tendulkar, KKR Celebrate Holi

Sachin Tendulkar had a jolly good time as he celebrated Holi with his International Masters League teammates.
He pranked Yuvraj Singh and Ambati Rayudu among others as he showered them with water through a pichkari.
'Holi fun with my @imlt20official teammates, from blue jerseys to colourful moments, this is how we say, 'Happy Holi!',' Tendulkar tweeted along with a video.
IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders had Holi fun with Venkatesh Iyer leading the celebrations.
While Captain Ajinkya Rahane was bathed in colour, Rinku Singh was seen dancing as he applied colour on KKR teammates.
'Rang Barse in the Knights' Camp!' KKR posted in a video.
Cricket Australia also had a Holi celebration.
CA took the World Cup 2023 Trophy to Holi events in Melbourne, giving cricket fans and the community a unique opportunity to take selfies with the trophy.