Tendulkar, KKR Celebrate Holi

SEE: Sachin Tendulkar gives Yuvraj Singh a 'Holi' wakeup. Video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Sachin Tendulkar had a jolly good time as he celebrated Holi with his International Masters League teammates.

He pranked Yuvraj Singh and Ambati Rayudu among others as he showered them with water through a pichkari.

'Holi fun with my @imlt20official teammates, from blue jerseys to colourful moments, this is how we say, 'Happy Holi!',' Tendulkar tweeted along with a video.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh flanked by the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf. Photograph: Irfan Pathan/X =

SEE: KKR players and squad celebrate Holi. Video: KKR/X

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders had Holi fun with Venkatesh Iyer leading the celebrations.

IMAGE: KKR Coach Chandu Pandit with Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: KKR/X

While Captain Ajinkya Rahane was bathed in colour, Rinku Singh was seen dancing as he applied colour on KKR teammates.

'Rang Barse in the Knights' Camp!' KKR posted in a video.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer. Photograph: KKR/X

IMAGE: The KKR team in all their Holi splendour. Photograph: KKR/X

IMAGE: Indian fans with the World Cup 2023 at a Holi celebration organised by Cricket Australia in Melbourne. Photographs: X

Cricket Australia also had a Holi celebration.

CA took the World Cup 2023 Trophy to Holi events in Melbourne, giving cricket fans and the community a unique opportunity to take selfies with the trophy.