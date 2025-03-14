HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Rishabh Pant is unique in the way he bats and scores runs'

'Rishabh Pant is unique in the way he bats and scores runs'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 14, 2025 14:47 IST

x

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is among the top wicketkeeper-batters in the world for the manner in which he scores runs, feels former West Indies skipper Denesh Ramdin.

"Obviously, Rishabh Pant is one who is unique in the way he bats and scores runs.

"There's a young guy from Australia, Josh Inglis; he did well in the Champions Trophy. There are many young keepers coming through," said Ramdin, who is in Raipur to play the International Masters League T20 tournament.

 

The 40-year-old, who played 71 Tests, 139 ODIs and 74 T20Is, feels the role of keepers has evolved over the years since Adam Gilchrist came into prominence.

"Back in the day, wicketkeepers were primarily just keepers, but now cricket has evolved. The role of the keeper-batsman has expanded, starting with players like Adam Gilchrist, who opened the batting and excelled. Others, like Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, and, of course, the exceptional Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have been fantastic in shaping the modern wicketkeeper's role."

Ramdin also shared his thoughts on how Sunil Narine could perform in the upcoming IPL season.

"Obviously, Narine was the MVP last year, and his team won the championship. He'll have a lot of confidence going into the new season, but every season brings a new atmosphere and new challenges, with different players in the team.

"I have no doubt that Sunil, though a man of few words, expresses himself fully through his performances with both the ball and the bat," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025
Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025
In Crutches Rahul Turns Up At RR Training
In Crutches Rahul Turns Up At RR Training
Jadeja Reunites with Ashwin
Jadeja Reunites with Ashwin
WPL: Can DC deny MI second crown and break title jinx?
WPL: Can DC deny MI second crown and break title jinx?
IML: Sachin rolls back the years, Yuvraj destroys Aus
IML: Sachin rolls back the years, Yuvraj destroys Aus

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Most Polluted Places

webstory image 2

The Offbeat Holi Playlist

webstory image 3

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Video: Inside look at Jagan Reddy's 'Sheeshmahal' in Andhra Pradesh3:36

Video: Inside look at Jagan Reddy's 'Sheeshmahal' in...

WATCH: Pakistani Hindus celebrate Holi in Karachi2:17

WATCH: Pakistani Hindus celebrate Holi in Karachi

Paramilitary forces conduct flag march on Holi in Sambhal1:04

Paramilitary forces conduct flag march on Holi in Sambhal

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD