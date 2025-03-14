Jadeja Reunites with Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja shares a laugh with Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/X

Fresh off delivering the winning runs in India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign, Ravindra Jadeja wasted no time switching gears.

The star all-rounder is back at his beloved IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, bringing with him trademark energy, focus, and unmistakable swagger.

In a video shared by CSK, Jadeja was seen walking into the training camp.

'Feeling very good to be, you know, back home,' Jadeja said, flashing a smile.

'Very excited to be with the team and looking forward to meeting the one and only Thala. Thala the boss!'

It wasn't just M S Dhoni he was eager to reunite with -- Jadeja was also keen to reconnect with long-time teammate and bowling partner, Ravichandran Ashwin.

'Ash, you know, I love spending time with him. I try and get what he's thinking, how he goes about his game,' Jadeja said.

'It's always great talking to him and picking up key tips. We've always had a good time bowling together.'

CSK captured this chemistry perfectly with a heartwarming photo of the duo, captioned: 'The Joy of Indran Chandran together! Let the Thillu Mullu begin!' -- a nod to their 1playful bond and tactical understanding on the field.