IMAGE: Harpreet Brar and Molly Sandhu. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Punjab Kings/X

Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar wed Molly Sandhu, marking a beautiful new chapter in his life.

PBKS took to social media to celebrate the joyous occasion with a cheeky cricket-themed message, 'Brar Paaji just bowled the biggest maiden over of his life!'

As Brar gears up for IPL 2025, he does so with a full heart and a new partner by his side.

Wishing Harpreet and Molly a lifetime of love and laughter!