News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Team India is now Team Mask Force

SEE: Team India is now Team Mask Force

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 18, 2020 17:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stressed about the importance of wearing masks to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Featuring India's most revered cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, the BCCI has created a new video to promote wearing masks in public places and help the country battle the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The 'Team Mask Force' has been created to spread awareness about wearing masks in public places.

"TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application Mobile phone," BCCI tweeted on Saturday.

"Being a part of India team is a matter of great pride. But today we are going to create a bigger team, Team Mask Force," Indian captain Kohli said in the video.

VIDEO: BCCI/Twitter

Doing his bit, Tendulkar said, "Come on India, make masks and become part of mask force. And remember to wash hands for 20 seconds and maintain social distancing."

The video has messages from BCCI president Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Dravid and Mithali Raj, all of them speaking about the importance of wearing masks and following the directives of the government in this fight.

"Becoming a part of Mask Force is very easy, just sit at home and make masks, like I made one for myself," Rohit said.

Earlier, the BCCI contributed Rs 51 crore to the Prime Ministers' Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has so far claimed 496 lives and infected over 14500 people across the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

On this Day: The Miandad 6 that broke India's heart

On this Day: The Miandad 6 that broke India's heart

SEE: How Rohit Sharma spends his day

SEE: How Rohit Sharma spends his day

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use