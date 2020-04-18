On this Day: The Miandad 6 that broke India's heart

Last updated on: April 18, 2020 14:07 IST

IMAGE: Javed Miandad hit the last ball, bowled by Chetan Sharma, for a six over midwicket to give Pakistan a famous one-wicket victory in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup, in Sharjah. Photograph: Adrian Murrell/Allsport/Getty Images

It was on April 18, 1986, when Javed Miandad struck a last-ball six to help Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against India, in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup, in Sharjah.

This match still sends shivers down the spine of ardent cricket fans in both India and Pakistan.



With four runs needed for victory from the last ball of the match, Miandad kept his cool as he smashed a full toss from pacer Chetan Sharma over midwicket for a six to give Pakistan a thrilling one-wicket win and leave the Indian fans shell-shocked.



Chasing 246, Pakistan had a sluggish start as they were reduced to 61/3, before Miandad steadied the innings.



Wickets kept falling at the other end, but Miandad kept them in the hunt with a brilliant century.



11 runs were needed off the last over. Ideally, this over should have been bowled by Kapil Dev, but he had already completed his quota.



So it was the inexperienced Chetan Sharma who had the responsibility of bowling the last over.



The over was eventful. A run-out on the first ball, a boundary off the second, excellent fielding saving a certain boundary off the third, a mindless slog leading to a dismissal off the fourth, the easiest of run-outs missed off the fifth (that would have given India the trophy).



The equation boiled down to a four off the last ball.



Miandad took his time, checked where each fielder was placed, leaving nothing to chance.



Sharma tried for a yorker. His thinking was perfect, but the execution was poor. Or perhaps he was put off by the fact that Miandad was standing well out of his crease.



Whatever it was, the ball ended up a juicy full toss for Miandad at the right height and all he had to do was take a swing.



Even before the ball cleared the midwicket boundary, Miandad had sprinted off the pitch to celebrate a famous Pakistani win by the narrowest of margins.