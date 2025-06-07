Bumrah Trolls Teammate for Wearing Shades at Night

‘Raat mein bande ne chashme pehne hue hain’

IMAGE: New leader, same hunger. Shubman Gill’s Test era begins. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

The Indian cricket team has arrived in the UK ahead of their much-awaited five-match Test series against England, which kicks off on June 20 at Headingley.

Spirits were high as the players landed, but it didn’t take long for some playful banter to begin.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was quick to crack a joke, teasing a teammate for sporting sunglasses at night.

‘Raat mein bande ne chashme pehne hue hain,’ he chuckled in a video shared by the BCCI.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah’s banter leads the way. Photograph: BCCI/X

Bumrah will be central to India’s hopes of winning their first Test series in England since 2007. With the team missing seasoned batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the bowling unit—led by Bumrah—will have to shoulder greater responsibility.

The squad is now under new leadership, with Shubman Gill taking over as captain and Rishabh Pant stepping in as vice-captain. Several players had already been in the UK as part of the India A squad, currently competing in a three-match unofficial Test series against the England Lions.

Youngster Sai Sudharsan, in his first full tour with the senior side, summed up the mood, ‘It’s good to be back with the Indian team, especially for a big Test series. Welcome to the UK!’

With fresh faces, new leadership, and high expectations, Team India’s red-ball campaign in England is officially underway.