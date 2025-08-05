HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Siraj Tries Making A Reel

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 05, 2025 06:20 IST

Arshdeep Singh with Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh patiently tries to coach Mohammed Siraj. Photograph and video: BCCI/Facebook
 

Bowling? Easy. Instagram reels? Not so much. Watch Mohammed Siraj struggle (adorably) as Arshdeep Singh tries to teach him how to say one simple line.

In a fun behind-the-scenes video shared by the BCCI, Siraj is seen getting a crash course in social media from Arshdeep. The task? To deliver the now-trending line, 'Pressure... what pressure?!'

 

Arshdeep patiently tries to coach Siraj, 'Say pressure... pause... then say what pressure.' But Siraj, clearly out of his comfort zone, innocently asks, 'Story or post?'

Arshdeep, a little exasperated, replies, 'Reels!' before muttering with a laugh, 'Other than bowling, this guy needs to be taught everything.'

In the background, Siraj is finally seen mouthing the line with full drama -- 'Pressure -- what pressure?!'

The BCCI nailed the vibe with their caption, 'Absolutely No Pressure taken by Siraj to make this video.'

REDIFF CRICKET
