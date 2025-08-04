HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
From Man Friday To Man In Charge - The Siraj Story!

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read
August 04, 2025 22:39 IST

Being the only Indian pacer to play in all five Tests, Siraj sent down as many as 185.3 overs, and never avoided extended spells.

Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj claimed 23 wicket in five games against England to be the highest wicket-taker of the series. Photograph: Paul Childs\Reuters

Mohammed Siraj has always had this towering shadow of Jasprit Bumrah on him but on an overcast Monday at The Oval, the second-in-command carved a bright silhouette for himself.

After India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last year, a teary-eyed Siraj had famously said “I only believed in Jassi bhai”, which became an instant meme material.

Now, thirteen months later, it was Siraj's turn to bowl a game-changing spell and lead India to a famous win, lifting his stock to an all-time high.

For someone so used to bowling in tandem with Bumrah, Siraj became the de facto leader of the Indian bowling unit after the former sat out of the fifth Test, which India eventually won by six runs, as per his workload management spreadsheet.

The work ethics of the warrior from Hyderabad is unmatched.

Being the only Indian pacer to play in all five Tests, Siraj sent down as many as 185.3 overs, and never avoided extended spells, kept coming at the batter even when he had nothing left in the tank.

He has been unlucky in the past when it came to the wicket column but in his own words “god had other plans” for him this time.

Having stumbled onto the ropes while collecting Harry Brook's catch at fine leg on Day 4, Siraj brought India back into the game from nowhere and ran through the opposition tail after accounting for Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope earlier.

Every ball he bowled in the morning session of the final day was an event. He got his tired legs to work magic one last time and literally made every ball talk.

Following the dramatic win, Shubman Gill was asked if the Indian team now also believe in Siraj as much as Bumrah, the India captain answered in the affirmative.

“It is not just now. Even earlier we used to say, we believe in Siraj Bhai. This match, the way he put in the effort, even if we would have lost, we would have been low, but, the respect he has in the dressing room won't be less, because he has earned it over a period of years, one moment can't define you.

“He has worked so hard for over a period of 4-5 years, and he has earned that,” said a proud Gill.

Siraj's relationship with the game is pure and that is very evident with the way he gave his all on the field at The Oval.

 

“Cricket is my first love,” said Siraj while sitting alongside Gill in the post-match media interaction. Their camaraderie was for everyone to see with the two having a laugh at the expense of each other.

“I can do anything for cricket, if I lose the match I feel very sad. When I don't perform, I feel very sad. I have worked very hard in life from childhood, so for that I give everything. When there is a breakup (when he is not doing well), there is sadness,” Siraj chimed in emotionally.

But for now, let's raise a toast for Siraj. In you, we trust Mian!

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
