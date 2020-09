Last updated on: September 03, 2020 10:57 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Kings XI Punjab/Twitter

As Kings XI Punjab gear up for the IPL, Head Coach Anil Kumble and pacer Mohammed Shami took a break from all the practice.

Kumble -- a superb photographer -- turned personal lensman for Shami.

In the video shared by KXIP, Kumble can be seen lying on the sand while Shami poses for the camera.