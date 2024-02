Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

On his visit to Kashmir, Sachin Tendulkar has been charming fans by sharing captivating moments from his journey on social media.

On Friday, he shared delightful pictures of the 'first' snowfall in Pahalgam with wife Dr Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara.

Taking to X, Sachin exclaimed, Hamara 'pehla' snowfall in Pahalgam!'

On Thursday, Sachin termed it a 'match made in heaven' as he pleasantly surprised a group of youngsters engaged in a game of gully cricket in Uri.