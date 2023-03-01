News
When Bill Gates met Sachin Tendulkar

When Bill Gates met Sachin Tendulkar

By REDIFF NEWS
March 01, 2023 15:58 IST
Bill Gates is in Mumbai.

Apart from meeting Dr Anjali Tendulkar and her husband, Gates met Harvard classmate Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

'We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy including children's healthcare, which our Foundation works on', Sachin Tendulkar tweeted after meeting Gates.

'Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world's challenges. Thanks for your insights Bill Gates!'

To which Gates responded: 'I had a great time learning more about your work in children's healthcare. I'm optimistic that, working together, we can score a century for progress!'

 

IMAGE: Dr Anjali Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar with Bill Gates. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das with Gates. Photograph: @RBI/Twitter/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: @RBI/Twitter/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: @RBI/Twitter/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
