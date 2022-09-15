Rohit, Yuzi, Hardik, SKY Get Goofy

Though India's Asia Cup campaign didn't go the way Captain Rohit Sharma would have expected, it had little impact on the mood in the dressing room.

During India's last Super 4 game against Afghanistan last Thursday, September 9, the Indian cricketers were seen playing around with the spider camera.

In a video tweeted by the Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton are seen charging onto the camera.

In another clip, Yuzvendra Chahal is at his funny best while Hardik Pandya is seen threatening the camera in a funny manner.

Suryakumar Yadav also showed his goofy side posing like a soldier.