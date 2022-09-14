News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No Russell, Narine in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup

No Russell, Narine in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup

Last updated on: September 14, 2022 23:51 IST
IMAGE: All-rounder Andre Russell is not part of the West Indies' squad for the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

West Indies recalled opener Evin Lewis on Wednesday for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia but excluded all-rounder Andre Russell and spinner Sunil Narine as part of their 15-man squad.

 

The left-handed Lewis last played for the team in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates while veterans Russell and Narine have been overlooked by selectors in recent months.

West Indies included uncapped all-rounders Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer in the squad, which will be led by Nicholas Pooran with Rovman Powell as his deputy.

There was also no place, however, for all-rounder Fabian Allen.

"We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

"In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well."

Twice champions West Indies play Australia in a two-match series in the run-up to the World Cup before taking on Scotland in their opener on October 17.

Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
