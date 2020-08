August 28, 2020 08:19 IST

Shikhar Dhawan is counting the days before his quarantine ends.

The jovial Delhi Capitals player is clearly bored of being cooped up in his hotel room in Dubai.

Shikhar shared a video where he lip syncs the classic Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Bandh Ho from the Rishi Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia starrer Bobby.

'Still can't open my room #quarantine 2 days to go. Cannot wait', Shikhar says alongside the video.

Video: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Once the doors open, we are in for some fireworks from Shikhar's bat in the IPL.