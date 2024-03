IMAGE: Shubman Gill gets a cracker of a welcome as he joins his franchise, March 18, 2024. Photographs: Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans received their new captain Shubman Gill with warmth as he linked up with the team at the team hotel on Monday.

'Welcome home Captain Gill! Our Skipper has officially landed! #AavaDe ' #GTKarshe ' #TATAIPL2024' 2022 champs Gujarat Titans wrote on their X handle with two heart emojis.

Gill will look to emulate former Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya in leading the team to the final and lift the trophy for a second time.