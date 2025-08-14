HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SEE: Rishabh Pant's Pizza-Making Masterclass

August 14, 2025 17:41 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant becomes a pizza chef. Photograph and video: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

From smashing sixes to spinning pizza dough, Rishabh Pant is serving up a whole new kind of heat during his injury break.

The India wicketkeeper-batter has swapped the cricket pitch for the kitchen while recovering from a fractured toe suffered during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. And his latest ‘innings’ is as cheesy as it gets — baking pizza.

 

In a video shared on social media, captioned, 'Impasto, salsa, forno… and me', Pant channelled his inner Italian chef, complete with a hilarious accent, as he followed a professional’s instructions.

The swashbuckling batter rolled out dough, chose his toppings, and cracked jokes all the way through.

 

‘I’m looking like a chef only. Today I’m gonna show you how to make pizza — bear with me. I think I’m gonna make vegetarian pizza. I love vegetarian, but I don’t know how to put the truffle, man,’ Pant laughed.

‘If I make more pizzas, I’ll be sorted. It’s very hot in here, boys. That’s the only thing I can do with a broken foot right now — bake pizzas. My mother must be thinking I’ve never cooked anything at home, but here I am making pizzas.’

From blasting boundaries to sprinkling cheese, Pant’s off-field flair is proving every bit as entertaining as his on-field fireworks.

