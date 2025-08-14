Zaheer to quit as LSG mentor after just one season?

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan had joined LSG as mentor last year ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Photograph: BCCI

India's pace great Zaheer Khan is reportedly set to part ways with Lucknow Super Giants after just one season as their mentor, according to media reports.



'LSG is set to part ways with Zaheer Khan, and the new mentor will be given a bigger role to monitor RPSG Group’s other franchises,' a source told TimesofIndia.com on Wednesday.



The report further added that LSG's owner Sanjiv Goenka will announce a Director of Cricket for the RPSG Group, who will be entrusted with the year-round development of LSG along with their other sister franchises --

South Africa's Durban Giants and The Manchester Originals in The Hundred.LSG struggled in IPL 2025, finishing seventh with six wins from 14 matches to miss out on the play-offs.Zaheer had joined LSG as mentor last year ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He also handled the additional responsibility of a bowling coach after the departure of Morne Morkel, who joined Gambhir's coaching staff at Team India.

He took up the role left vacant by Gautam Gambhir, who returned to his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders after IPL 2023 and guided them to the IPL title in the following season.



Before his coaching career, Zaheer played for three IPL teams -- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils.