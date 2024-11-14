News
Rinku Welcomes You To His New Home

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 14, 2024 13:54 IST
SEE: Rinku Singh unveils his new home. Video: Kind courtesy KKR Vibe/X

Rinku Singh has a new address.

The man who was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive Rs 13 crore (Rs 130 million), is now an owner of a bungalow in a township in Aligarh.

Rinku Singh with his family outside their new bungalow in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

IMAGE: Rinku Singh with his family outside their new bungalow in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR Vibes/X

In a video that has gone viral, the KKR star is seen giving a glimpse of his palatial bungalow where he has kept one of his many prized possessions -- the bat with which he hit the five consecutive sixes to win KKR an IPL match in 2023.

According to reports, the bungalow that cost Rinku Rs 3.5 crore (Rs 35 million), has been named Veena Palace after his mother.

Rinku Singh gets hit in the box during his innings of 8 off 13 balls in the 3rd T20I against South Africa at Centurion Park, Centurion, on Wednesday 

IMAGE: Rinku Singh gets hit in the box during his innings of 8 off 13 balls in the 3rd T20I against South Africa at Centurion Park, Centurion, November 13, 2024. Photograph: James Oatway/Reuters

But on the field Rinku's stars have not aligned of late.

The middle order batter has struggled to find the runs. In the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday, he scored 8 off 13 balls before being bowled by Andile Simlane.

In the last 5 T20I outings he has scored only one half ton (53 off 29) against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I on October 9.

Thereafter, he has had only single digit scores -- 3rd T20I vs Bangladesh: 8 (4); 1st T20I vs South Africa: 11 (10); 2nd T20I vs South Africa: 9 (11); 3rd T20I vs South Africa: 8 (13).

For a man who has a strike of 169 in T20Is, this is a worrying trend, but fingers crossed, come IPL 2025 he will rebound to find success again.

 
