News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » See: Flying ants disrupt play during India's T20 tie!

See: Flying ants disrupt play during India's T20 tie!

November 13, 2024 23:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India's Hardik Pandya is surrounded by flying ants leading to play being stopped. Photograph: James Oatway / Reuters

The third Twenty20 International between South Africa and India was halted early in the home side’s reply after a wave of flying ants descended on Centurion Park in Pretoria on Wednesday and forced the players from the field.

 

IMAGE: Umpire Lubabalo Gcuma is surrounded by flying ants leading to play being stopped . Photograph: James Oatway / Reuters

The umpires felt there were too many of the insects to continue, causing a near half-hour delay in play as South Africa seek to chase down the massive 219 for six posted by India thanks to a scintillating 107 not out from 56 balls by Tilak Varma.

IMAGE: South Africa's Ryan Rickelton looks on as play is stopped due to flying ants. Photograph: James Oatway / Reuters

Only one over was bowled in South Africa’s reply before the interruption, with the home side on seven without loss.

IMAGE: South Africa's Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks walk off with India players as play is stopped. Photograph: James Oatway / Reuters

It is not uncommon for insects to halt play in South Africa, but the culprits in a match against Sri Lanka in 2017 were bees, who interrupted play for over an hour.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Arjun Achieves What Sachin Couldn't
Arjun Achieves What Sachin Couldn't
ATP Finals: Ailing Alcaraz outclasses Rublev
ATP Finals: Ailing Alcaraz outclasses Rublev
Tata Chess: Uzbek Abdusattorov emerges as early leader
Tata Chess: Uzbek Abdusattorov emerges as early leader
More than 8 cr ITRs, 74% in new tax regime
More than 8 cr ITRs, 74% in new tax regime
HC quashes govt order cancelling US prof's OCI card
HC quashes govt order cancelling US prof's OCI card
India's smartphone mkt grows 6%, Vivo tops
India's smartphone mkt grows 6%, Vivo tops
Man kills friend, dumps body parts on Mumbai beach
Man kills friend, dumps body parts on Mumbai beach

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
I tried hard to be someone I wasn't: KL Rahul
I tried hard to be someone I wasn't: KL Rahul
'...I don't know why you need to score fast'
'...I don't know why you need to score fast'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances