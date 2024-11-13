See: Flying ants disrupt play during India's T20 tie!

IMAGE: India's Hardik Pandya is surrounded by flying ants leading to play being stopped. Photograph: James Oatway / Reuters

The third Twenty20 International between South Africa and India was halted early in the home side’s reply after a wave of flying ants descended on Centurion Park in Pretoria on Wednesday and forced the players from the field.

IMAGE: Umpire Lubabalo Gcuma is surrounded by flying ants leading to play being stopped . Photograph: James Oatway / Reuters



The umpires felt there were too many of the insects to continue, causing a near half-hour delay in play as South Africa seek to chase down the massive 219 for six posted by India thanks to a scintillating 107 not out from 56 balls by Tilak Varma.

IMAGE: South Africa's Ryan Rickelton looks on as play is stopped due to flying ants . Photograph: James Oatway / Reuters

Only one over was bowled in South Africa’s reply before the interruption, with the home side on seven without loss.

IMAGE: South Africa's Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks walk off with India players as play is stopped . Photograph: James Oatway / Reuters



It is not uncommon for insects to halt play in South Africa, but the culprits in a match against Sri Lanka in 2017 were bees, who interrupted play for over an hour.