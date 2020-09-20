Why is #IndianPaunchLeague trending on Twitter

Source:

September 20, 2020 17:29 IST

Social media mocked some players for their low fitness levels and a hashtag #IndianPaunchLeague slowly started trending on Twitter

Former India hockey skipper Viren Rasquinha has said that he was shocked to see 'some players looking so unfit' during the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The opening match of the IPL 2020 was played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, September 19 at Abu Dhabi. Along with Rasquinha criticising the fitness of some players, he also said that he cannot think of any other sport where players can play at the highest level with such low fitness levels.

"I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can't think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels," Rasquinha tweeted.

Many users on the internet also mocked some players for their low fitness levels and a hashtag #IndianPaunchLeague slowly started trending on Twitter.