SEE: Raindrops keep falling on Sachin's head

July 17, 2020 11:32 IST

Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 in April, but he is just as much a child as he was when we first spotted him playing cricket in Sahatya Sahavas, the writers's colony in Bandra East, north west Mumbai, way back in the 1980s.

Watch this video and you'll know what we mean :)))

Daughter Sara shot the video of the Bharat Ratna enjoying the rain on the lawns of his bungalow in Bandra West.

'My favourite camerawoman @saratendulkar captured me enjoying the simpler joys of life! Raindrops always bring back my childhood memories,' Tendulkar declared on Instagram.

Video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram